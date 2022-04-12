Britney Spears Is Pregnant

Singer-Songwriter Britney Spears took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans. She and her partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a note for everyone to read, Spears wrote about how she lost weight to go on a trip, and then put it back on because of the pregnancy. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!! (sic),” she wrote. She also shared a picture of a pink teacup with pink flowers.

Her fans poured in their good wishes. “Like, for real?” wrote one follower with another adding, “Is this a pregnancy announcement?”

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the couple confirmed the pregnancy. The baby will be her third child as Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Preston.