Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Is Pregnant

Singer-songwriter britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday, April 11. The baby will be her third child as Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Preston.

Britney Spears Is Pregnant
Britney Spears Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 11:02 am

Singer-Songwriter Britney Spears took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans. She and her partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a note for everyone to read, Spears wrote about how she lost weight to go on a trip, and then put it back on because of the pregnancy. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!! (sic),” she wrote. She also shared a picture of a pink teacup with pink flowers.

Related stories

Britney Spears Recommends ‘Euphoria’ To Keep Anxiety At Bay

Jamie Lynn Accused By Britney Spears For 'Making Money' From Her

From Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie To Britney Spears-Keven Federline; 5 Former Couples Who Had Ugly Custodial Dispute

Her fans poured in their good wishes. “Like, for real?” wrote one follower with another adding, “Is this a pregnancy announcement?” 
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the couple confirmed the pregnancy. The baby will be her third child as Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Preston.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Britney Spears Pregnancy Celebrity Parents Celebrity Baby Celebrity Couple Instagram Pregnancy Announcement Hollywood Britney Spears Sam Asghari Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Jr. Hockey WC: IND To Fight ENG For Bronze Medal

Women's Jr. Hockey WC: IND To Fight ENG For Bronze Medal

Elon Musk Pitches For Dogecoin As Payment Option On Twitter Blue; DOGE, Shiba Inu Fall 8%

Elon Musk Pitches For Dogecoin As Payment Option On Twitter Blue; DOGE, Shiba Inu Fall 8%