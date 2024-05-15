Box Office: Bollywood Films That Crossed Rs 100 Crore Globally In 2024 So Far

The year 2023 was a great one in terms of business. Several Bollywood movies like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'The Kerala Story', 'Animal' and 'Dunki' among others took the box office by storm and were blockbusters. This year, the business has been not up to the mark as much as it was last year. Some exciting films of various genres with big stars have released in theatres since January till now. Except for a few, others received lukewarm responses at the ticket windows.