Box Office: Bollywood Films That Crossed Rs 100 Crore Globally In 2024 So Far

The year 2023 was a great one in terms of business. Several Bollywood movies like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'The Kerala Story', 'Animal' and 'Dunki' among others took the box office by storm and were blockbusters. This year, the business has been not up to the mark as much as it was last year. Some exciting films of various genres with big stars have released in theatres since January till now. Except for a few, others received lukewarm responses at the ticket windows.
From 'Fighter' to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are six movies that grossed Rs 100 crore in 2024 so far.
1. 'Fighter'
'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, released in theatres on January 25. It was the first movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It made a collection of Rs 351.75 crores gross. In India, it minted 250.75 crore gross, and in overseas, it collected Rs 101 crore gross.
2. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon performed well both in India and overseas. It made a collection of Rs 102.66 crore gross in India and in the overseas market, it did a business of Rs 41 crores gross. The worldwide collection stands at Rs 143.66 crore gross. The movie was released on February 9, 2024.
3. 'Article 370'
Yami Gautam-led film 'Article 370' that released on February 23, did surprisingly well at the box office. It earned Rs 108.60 crore gross globally. Rs 95.60 crore gross collection is from India.
4. 'Shaitaan'
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer horror drama 'Shaitaan' also did well at the worldwide box office. In the domestic market, the film raked in Rs 177 crore gross, while in the overseas market, it pockted Rs 38 crore gross. The total collection stands at Rs 215 crore gross globally. It hit the theatres on March 8.
5. 'Crew'
This women-led film also did exceptionally well at the ticket windows. 'Crew' starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sano in lead roles. The heist comedy which released in theatres on March 29, entered the Rs 100 crore club globally. It made a collection of Rs 145.56 crore gross worldwide.
6. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which released on April 10 received negative reviews. However, the global collection stands at Rs 110 crore gross, with Rs 76.93 crore gross collection is from the domestic market.