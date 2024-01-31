Boney Kapoor's Firm Wins Bid To Develop Film City Project In Noida

"Once the Cabinet gives its approval, the highest bidder will receive the letter of award," Singh added.

"We are pleased to be chosen and are eager to commence work at the site once all necessary procedures are completed. Our goal is to develop the Film City project within a span of three years. In the initial phase, we plan to develop commercial facilities on 75 acre out of the total 230 acre," said Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer of Bhutani Group.