Shane Warne Dead: Indian Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Cricketer

Shane Warne, popular former Australian cricketer and legendary leg-spin bowler, died on Friday (March 4) of a 'suspected heart attack' at the age of 52.

Shane's management team issued an official statement stating that he died in Koh Samui, Thailand. The statement said, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

His fans and several Bollywood celebrities were seen mourning his death shortly after the news of his untimely death broke.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his shock and grief on the cricketer's death.

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a photo of Shane Warne on his Instagram account, along with a broken heart emoji.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to their Instagram to share pictures of Warne and paid homage to him.

Telugu actors Sai Dharam Raj and Mahesh Babu also tweeted about Warne's death.

Shocked and saddened by the news! A very sad day for world cricket! Rest in peace, Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne... you will be terribly missed! #Legends — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2022

Shocking and Heart-wrenching at the demise of Legendary spinner #ShaneWarne 💔



Black day for the World of Cricket.

May his soul RIP!!!#RIPShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/yZAVxjfLLa — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 4, 2022

Similarly, many celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late cricketer. The celebs include singer Armaan Malik, actors Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, Pulkit Samrat to name a few.

In utter shock about hearing of Shane Warne’s passing! Very sad.. a man who truly lived life king size and a true legend to the game! Condolences to his family and friends.. RIP legend.. #shanewarne — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne 💔 this is extremely sad and sudden… gone too soon — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest cricketers ever. Passionate about sport, we swapped tales of rugby and cricket. Saw first hand how inspirational he was with the @rajasthanroyals Will take a long time to believe he is gone. pic.twitter.com/pjpYEyBCZJ — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) March 4, 2022

RIP Shane Warne!! 💔 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) March 4, 2022

Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PEFnQt07Kt — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 4, 2022

Absolutely stunned!!! You take a piece of every 90’s kid with you #Legend 💔



Thank you for the memories. Thank you. RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ezeJbMr9Ib — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) March 4, 2022

A legend is no more.

Gone too soon.

Thank you Mr. Warne for the memories of your magic on the cricket field.#RIP #ShaneWarne — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) March 4, 2022

Stunned. Saddened. Shocked. Shane Warne. Leaves us. RIP Champ. You will be missed dearly. #ripshanewarne pic.twitter.com/N0nb2N9Mp7 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 4, 2022

Many other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to offer condolence. Reportedly, the late cricketer had also received several acting offers from Bollywood but nothing was finalised.