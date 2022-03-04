Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shane Warne Dead: Indian Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Cricketer

Former Australian Cricketer Shane Warne died of 'suspected heart attack' at the age of 52.

Shane Warne Dead: Indian Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Cricketer
Late Cricketer Shane Warne Instagram - @shanewarne23

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:17 pm

Shane Warne, popular former Australian cricketer and legendary leg-spin bowler, died on Friday (March 4) of a 'suspected heart attack' at the age of 52.

Shane's management team issued an official statement stating that he died in Koh Samui, Thailand. The statement said, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

Related stories

Shane Warne, Australia Cricket Legend, Dies Of 'Suspected Heart Attack’; He Was 52

VIDEO: Ben Stokes' Lucky Escape Prompts Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne To Demand New Cricket Law

Shane Warne Lauds Virat Kohli, Says India Skipper Is Important For Test Cricket

His fans and several Bollywood celebrities were seen mourning his death shortly after the news of his untimely death broke.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his shock and grief on the cricketer's death.

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a photo of Shane Warne on his Instagram account, along with a broken heart emoji.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to their Instagram to share pictures of Warne and paid homage to him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Telugu actors Sai Dharam Raj and Mahesh Babu also tweeted about Warne's death.

Similarly, many celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late cricketer. The celebs include singer Armaan Malik, actors Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, Pulkit Samrat to name a few.

Many other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to offer condolence. Reportedly, the late cricketer had also received several acting offers from Bollywood but nothing was finalised. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shane Warne Shane Warne Dies Shane Warne Heart Attack Bollywood Fans Recations Bollywood Stars Tweet Twitter Instagram Cricket Australian Cricketer Shane Warne India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court