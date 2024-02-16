'Bob Marley: One Love' Brings To Life Jamaican Sensation's Wife, Bandmate, Guiding Light

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green has spoken about the legendary Jamaican musician and said that the reggae singer's purpose was to share his music with as many people as possible.

Reminiscing about Marley, Green said: “His purpose was to share his music with as many people as would listen. Bob’s untimely death left the world the gift of his music, but most of the world doesn’t know the real man or the real struggle. This story is for the kids who don’t know Bob or his music, for a new generation of fans.”