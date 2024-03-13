BLACKPINK's JISOO Generously Donates Solo YouTube Channel's Earnings To Save The Children's Mangrove Project

Not only that, the BLACKPINK member has also made advancements in fashion and acting. Recently, she turned heads at Dior’s show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, in the capacity of the luxury house’s global brand ambassador. As far as her acting goes, she is slated to make a comeback with the television series ‘Influenza’ alongside Park Jeong-min, Kim Joon-han, Kim Chan-hyung and Lee Hak-joo. JISOO also has a film ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,’ which includes a massively star-studded cast including Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, Jung Sung-il, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon.