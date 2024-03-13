BLACKPINK's JISOO Generously Donates Solo YouTube Channel's Earnings To Save The Children's Mangrove Project

BLACKPINK member JISOO is renowned as a kind and warm-hearted K-Pop idol, who consistently captivates her fans with her warm gestures and exceptional fan service. K-Pop idols are also known to make donations and do charity work every now and then. The latest news regarding JISOO’s donation has stirred up the internet, with strong emphasis on her generous and compassionate nature.
As per reports from Korean media outlets on March 12, the BLACKPINK vocalist has contributed all earnings from her solo YouTube channel to the international NGO ‘Save the Children.’ The donation is set to support the mangrove forest restoration project in Vietnam’s Ca Mau province.
Back in January 2023 on her birthday, the ‘FLOWER’ crooner launched her own YouTube channel with the aim of channelling all proceeds toward charitable causes. Since then, she has garnered 4.99 million subscribers. Consistent with her earlier commitment, she is now fulfilling her goal of donating all the profits from her YouTube channel towards a good cause.
In recent developments, JISOO has also finally launched her independent label, BLISSOO. Following the revelation, fans showered her with well wishes and are now eagerly anticipating her solo comeback under the banner of her new label.
Not only that, the BLACKPINK member has also made advancements in fashion and acting. Recently, she turned heads at Dior’s show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, in the capacity of the luxury house’s global brand ambassador. As far as her acting goes, she is slated to make a comeback with the television series ‘Influenza’ alongside Park Jeong-min, Kim Joon-han, Kim Chan-hyung and Lee Hak-joo. JISOO also has a film ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,’ which includes a massively star-studded cast including Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, Jung Sung-il, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon.