While Ayesha Khan has worked in quite a handful of television shows, she shot to fame with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ Recently, she made news when she lashed out at the paparazzi for clicking pictures of her from inappropriate angles. She took to her Instagram and called them out. Now, she has opened up about a casting couch incident that she faced when she had just started working in the industry.
In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Ayesha Khan talked about the inappropriate incident she faced with an agency when she started her career. She recalled how she had joined a management agency for photoshoots and how the men there wanted to click inappropriate pictures of her in skimpy clothes.
The actor revealed, “They got me a few options of clothes to wear, and I was very excited. They got a netted black top, which I had to wear and click pictures. I thought ‘Okay, I will wear an inner and do this’. Then the man was like, ‘No we wanted this to be seductive, sensual so don’t wear anything under.’ The top had nets so I obviously asked how and why, and they were like, ‘No no, the picture frame will be above your chest.’ But I asked him how it makes sense because he would still be sitting in front of me.”
Khan continued, “He told me, ‘Arey nahi, aisa hi hota hai, sab aise he karte hai.’ What I hate in situations like these is that these men then suddenly drop big names. ‘How do you think these people got films and are so successful today?’ I don’t ever want to put myself in an uncomfortable position just to get a certain sort of work. I have a strong boundary that I don’t cross. Kaam nahi dena mat do, aap meri kismat nahi cheen sakte mujhse.”
Ayesha Khan made her debut in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ as a junior artist. She was later seen in ‘Balveer Returns.’ Recently, she was seen in the Telugu film – ‘Om Bheem Bush.’