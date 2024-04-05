This is not the first time that Ayesha has expressed displeasure over the paparazzi culture. Earlier too, she had told Hautterfly, “When we talk about media, I experienced it very recently, how are they papping you? They are zooming into parts, following you, they are ready to capture if there is the slightest wardrobe malfunction or an oops moment. They as the media should respect it, and give space. I don’t know what is going wrong, recently, I was watching an actress in an interview where she recalled being told by photographers that ‘even you’ll show what you want in movies’, if I feel I want to wear a dress, it is my wish, nobody can tell me if should wear it or no. You cannot click a picture of me without my permission. I am a public figure, it is okay if you click me, but zooming in on angles is wrong.”