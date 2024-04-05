A couple of days after Mrunal Thakur and Palak Tiwari reprimanded several photographers for clicking inappropriate pictures of them, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Ayesha Khan has also slammed the paparazzi and spoke about how they should have basic manners.
In a long note on Instagram stories, Ayesha questioned the ‘obnoxious’ behaviour of certain photographers, and mentioned how she is enraged by the angles that some photographers click after spotting her. She wrote, “What are these angles? Where are you Zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some of the media houses? Can’t a woman dress the way she wants without having to fear ke pata nahi kaha kis angle see capture karlega koi? (god knows who would click at what angle) Absolutely obnoxious!”
She further added, “A woman is adjusting her dress before stepping out the car and you want to capture that exact moment and post, a woman is saying don’t capture me from the back. Tadaa! The caption for the next post. XYZ says peeche ka mat lena (don’t click from behind). Some of our media houses need to learn basic manners.”
This is not the first time that Ayesha has expressed displeasure over the paparazzi culture. Earlier too, she had told Hautterfly, “When we talk about media, I experienced it very recently, how are they papping you? They are zooming into parts, following you, they are ready to capture if there is the slightest wardrobe malfunction or an oops moment. They as the media should respect it, and give space. I don’t know what is going wrong, recently, I was watching an actress in an interview where she recalled being told by photographers that ‘even you’ll show what you want in movies’, if I feel I want to wear a dress, it is my wish, nobody can tell me if should wear it or no. You cannot click a picture of me without my permission. I am a public figure, it is okay if you click me, but zooming in on angles is wrong.”
Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Mrunal Thakur snapped at the paparazzi when she was posing at an award function red carpet. At the time, the photographers had asked her to pose with her back turned to them, to which she said that they’ll find a way themselves, whether she likes it or not. Palak Tiwari too had requested the paparazzi to not click on her from behind, however, when she turned, a few of them did click her pictures anyway.