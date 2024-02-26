Art & Entertainment

Ayesha Khan To Star In Telugu Film 'Lucky Baskhar' With Dulquer Salmaan

Actress Ayesha Khan, who cooked up a storm in the latest season of the reality show, 'Bigg Boss', has joined Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming film titled 'Lucky Baskhar'.

The film, which belongs to Telugu cinema, is touted as an entertainer, and recently had its first look unveiled on Instagram.

Talking about the new development, the actress said, “The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I’ve always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired."

She further mentioned, "I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It’s an honour to perform under Venky sir’s direction and to be a part of such a fine team."

Advertisement