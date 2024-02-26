Ayesha Khan To Star In Telugu Film 'Lucky Baskhar' With Dulquer Salmaan

Talking about the new development, the actress said, “The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I’ve always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired."

She further mentioned, "I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It’s an honour to perform under Venky sir’s direction and to be a part of such a fine team."