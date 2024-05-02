Art & Entertainment

Bhuvan Arora Begins Shoot For Brotherhood-Themed Series 'Fissaddi'

Renowned for his performance in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Farzi', actor Bhuvan Arora on Thursday began the shoot for his next project, titled 'Fissaddi'.

Instagram
Bhuvan Arora Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The show will star 'Adhura' fame actor Poojan Chhabra, alongside Bhuvan.

The series will delve into the complexities of relationships and self-identity against the backdrop of brotherhood.

The makers took to social media, offering a glimpse into this exciting new project.

The post is captioned: "Charche hai from earth to moon... Fissaddi on your screens, coming soon!"

It will soon air on Amazon miniTV.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan also has the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion' and the Tamil film 'Amaran' in the pipeline.

