The ‘Thank You For Coming’ actor said that directors have a right to self-expression. She said that not just the filmmakers, but the audience also has a part to play in how they perceive the character. She added, “My genre as an audience is not hyper-masculine films, I get bored while watching them. My genre is rom-com and romance, I enjoy this genre. I don’t understand action films. I do feel every filmmaker has the right of self-expression but how the audience perceives that self-expression is where it becomes tricky. It is a filmmaker’s prerogative, but as an audience, it is on us also to see where we are leading with our society.”