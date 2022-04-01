Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Bharti Singh Refutes Rumours Of Having Already Delivered A Baby Girl

Actress-comedienne Bharti Singh refutes rumours of having become a mom already. She says that the doctor has told her that she can have the baby anytime now.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Credit: Instagram

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 12:48 pm

Rumour mills were rife with reports of actress-comedienne Bharti Singh welcoming a baby girl. As congratulatory messages poured in from all sides, Singh refuted the rumours stating that she was still waiting for her due date.

In a live session on social media, Singh said that she started receiving messages but there was still time for that. She said that although she was busy shooting for a show, she decided to come live clarify everything for her fans. “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near," Bharti said during a live chat session,” she said.

She also added that she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa often talks about the baby and they are convinced that the baby will also have a humorous nature. “Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny." She also requested her fans to not believes the various rumours floating around. 

Meanwhile, Singh has chronicled her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's). She also recently spoke about how the doctors have informed her that the little bundle of joy will is her way soon and can happen any day  now. 
Singh is currently seen in the show ‘Hunarbaaz’ which has Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar as judges.

In fact, recently the coupel asked for suggstions for baby names also, and Johar said, “Bahut-bahut aapko mohabbat. Mujhe bas dar hai ki yahin hone waala hai (A lot of love to you. I am only scared that the baby will be born here)."  

