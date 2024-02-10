Released in December 2023, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ generated significant anticipation. While the film quickly gained popularity, it wasn’t all for good reasons. Despite emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a certain section of the society have called out the film and its cast and crew for depicting gore, violence, misogyny, and toxic masculinity.
After many celebrities voiced their opinions regarding the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Bhumi Pednekar is the latest one to join the list. During a conversation with The Lallantop, the actress, who is leaving no stone turned in promoting her latest release ‘Bhakshak,’ shared her two cents on the A-rated film, and stated that each and every filmmaker has a right to express themselves the way they deem fit.
She stated, “I watched ‘Animal’… par mujhe hyper-masculine films mein maza hi nahi aata. Aur ye abhi se nahi, bohot pehle se hai... Hollywood ki bhi action films hai na... mujhe na rom-com, agar mera genre pooche, mujhe woh films zyada pasand aati hai. (I don’t enjoy watching hyper-masculine films. But, this is not something that has recently developed. I have never enjoyed those kinds of films even from before. Even in Hollywood, the kind of action films they make... If you ask me, I like watching rom-coms. I enjoy watching those more.)”
The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress did not defend the film, instead defended the filmmaker, and his position in making the film. “I genuinely believe that a film is a filmmaker’s self-expression, and that is very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self-expression… that is the challenge,” she continued.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently going on interviews, subtly responding to the criticisms his multi-starrer film has faced. So, it’s only a matter of time when we will know whether he would respond to Bhumi’s comments or not.
As for the actress, she is currently celebrating the release of her film ‘Bhakshak,’ and has been actively promoting it. Within a day of its release, the film has received pretty decent reviews. Outlook’s review of the film reads: “The film manages successfully in showcasing the journey of an unwavering woman who leaves no stone unturned in the quest of seeking justice against a heinous crime that’s being committed by the people in power. Bhumi Pednekar’s performance is as realistic as it can be.” The movie is available to stream on Netflix.