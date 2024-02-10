As for the actress, she is currently celebrating the release of her film ‘Bhakshak,’ and has been actively promoting it. Within a day of its release, the film has received pretty decent reviews. Outlook’s review of the film reads: “The film manages successfully in showcasing the journey of an unwavering woman who leaves no stone unturned in the quest of seeking justice against a heinous crime that’s being committed by the people in power. Bhumi Pednekar’s performance is as realistic as it can be.” The movie is available to stream on Netflix.