Berlin International Film Festival: Israel-Hamas War Becomes The Talk Of Town At The Berlinale

There was another open letter that came from the participants of another independently curated programs of The Berlinale, the Forum Expanded section. That letter had more than 100 signatories and they expressed their support for four of their colleagues who had to withdraw their works from the section right before the film festival started. They had withdrawn their films as part of the ‘Strike Germany’ movement. As per reports, Germany feels it has a historic responsibility to support Israel, and probably that’s what the participants are protesting against.