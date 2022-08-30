Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Before Playing A Mother In 'Sanjog', Shefali Sharma Took Tips From Her Mom

Actress Shefali Sharma, who is playing a mother on screen for the first time, says she took the help from her mother to understand her character well in 'Sanjog'.

Shefali Sharma
Shefali Sharma IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 12:51 pm

Actress Shefali Sharma, who is playing a mother on screen for the first time, says she took the help from her mother to understand her character well in 'Sanjog'.

She shares: "This is the very first time I am portraying the character of a mother on-screen, and I am super excited about this. While I did my thorough research for the part by reading all the documents we had and seeing several mother-daughter videos, I wanted some help to get all the nuances right."

Shefali says that to bring out the emotions of a mother is never easy and to do it perfectly in 'Sanjog' she took suggestions from her mother.

"From my actions to my reactions, the way I carry myself, to how I speak to Tara (Hazel Shah), how I behave with her, and so on, I wanted to get each aspect correct. To ace these nuances, I took the help of my real mother and I don't think any person would be able to help me other than my mother," she adds.

Sharma hopes viewers will connect to her on-screen personality: "I have always seen my mother as a supermom, and so, she was the first person I reached out to take some tips for the show. I hope I am able to do justice to the character of Amrita and the audience loves my character and the show."

'Sanjog' airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shefali Sharma Sanjog Hazel Shah Zee TV TV Show New Release Dates Indian Film Industry Silver Screen
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details