'Bastar: The Naxal Story' Teaser Recalls 'Celebration' Of Dantewada Attack In JNU

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', which was unveiled on Tuesday, features a one minute long monologue by actress Adah Sharma. Adah, who gained massive fame with her film 'The Kerala Story', plays the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan in the film.

The teaser portrays her as a no nonsense officer who will go to any lengths to kill the 'anti-nationals'. She draws a comparative analysis of Indian soldiers killed by Pakistan and the naxalites.