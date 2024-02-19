Barun Sobti-Surbhi Chandna-Starrer 'Rakshak: Chapter 2' Pays Homage To Soldiers Of 'Operation Kulgam'

The makers of Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna-starrer 'Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2' unveiled its trailer on Monday. The series highlights a tale of valour and sacrifice, igniting patriotic spirit in the audiences.

Taking viewers into the execution of 'Operation Kulgam', the one minute 35 seconds emotionally charged trailer of the series is infused with patriotic fervour. It offers a glimpse into the courageous and heroic story of the Kulgam Operation, with combat battle sequences, realistic action, captivating cinematography, and raw characters.