Bailable Warrant Issued Against Shilpa Shetty's Mother In Loan Default Case

A court in Mumbai recently issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case related to alleged non-repayment of a loan of Rs 21 lakh. Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) R R Khan had earlier this week issued summons to Shilpa Shetty, her mother and sister Shamita Shetty in a cheating case filed by a businessman over a loan repayment.

As reported by ETimes, the family challenged the summons before the sessions court. On Monday, sessions judge A Z Khan stayed the magistrate's order against Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty but gave no relief to their mother. The deceased Surendra Shetty (Shilpa Shetty's father) and Sunanda Shetty seemed to be partners in his firm while no documents had been produced to show that their daughters were partners too and had any concern with the loan, the court had said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday refused to grant exemption from appearance to Sunanda Shetty and issued a bailable warrant against her. Advocate Zain Shroff of Y & A Legal, who represents the plaintiff Parhad Amra, has alleged that Surendra Shetty borrowed money from him in 2015 and it was supposed to be repaid by January 2017 but was never repaid.