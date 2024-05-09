Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know

The source also revealed that the script has been finalized and it is being touted as the ‘Biggest War Film of India.’ The project is expected to go on floors by the end of the year. The source continued, “‘Border 2’ has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like ‘Border’. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year.”