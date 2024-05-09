Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in 'Border 2.' Here's what we know so far.

Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana Photo: X
Ever since Sunny Deol made his comeback with ‘Gadar 2’, rumours have been rife of the actor reprising his role for ‘Border 2.’ It was speculated that ‘Border 2’ is in the works and fans took to social media to talk about this anticipated project. While a lot of details about this project have been kept under wraps, a recent report has revealed that ‘Border 2’ is happening with Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role as Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri in ‘Border 2.’ Additionally, the makers have also decided to cast a fresh face along with Deol and they roped in Ayushmann Khurrana for the film. The actor will be playing the role of an army officer. The film will be helmed by Anurag Singh.

The report also quoted a source who revealed that the film is being scheduled to be released around Republic Day in 2026. The source said, “‘Border 2’ is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film.”

The source also revealed that the script has been finalized and it is being touted as the ‘Biggest War Film of India.’ The project is expected to go on floors by the end of the year. The source continued, “‘Border 2’ has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like ‘Border’. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year.”

The report also mentioned that ‘Border 2’ is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

