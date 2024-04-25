Ayushmann Khurrana Heads To New York To Attend Time's 100 Gala Event. Alia Bhatt To Give It A Miss

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the few stars on the list to attend the prestigious Time's 100 Gala event in New York. The upcoming event is held to honour the most influential people in the world. The actor has been recognised twice by Time Magazine - for the haloed Time's 100 Impact Award 2023 and Time's 100, when he was picked to be amongst the 100 Most Influential People of the World in 2020.
To be part of the event, the actor had left Mumbai and jetted off to New York after being invited by the magazine to grace the big-ticket event, which would see the most influential people from across the world come together in one room.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who is also on the list, is expected to miss the event. For the unversed, Alia has been featured in Time magazine's list of '100 most influential people of 2024. However, the reason for her giving the event a miss is not unknown. In the magazine, Alia was praised for her dedication and hard work by British writer and filmmaker Tom Harper.
Workwise, Ayushmann was last seen in 2023 film ‘Dream Girl 2’, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. A sequel to the 2019 film ‘Dream Girl’, the film also starred Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and others. Despite getting mixed reviews, the film emerged to be a commercial success.
Advertisement
Coming to Alia, in 2023, she was seen in the romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023), co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, a Netflix spy film co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In 2024, she turned an executive producer on the crime drama series ‘Poacher’, which released on Amazon Prime Video. Moving ahead, she would be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.