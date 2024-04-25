Ayushmann Khurrana Heads To New York To Attend Time's 100 Gala Event. Alia Bhatt To Give It A Miss

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the few stars on the list to attend the prestigious Time's 100 Gala event in New York. The upcoming event is held to honour the most influential people in the world. The actor has been recognised twice by Time Magazine - for the haloed Time's 100 Impact Award 2023 and Time's 100, when he was picked to be amongst the 100 Most Influential People of the World in 2020.