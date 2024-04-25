In the first picture, SLB is seen striking a pose with his longtime collaborator Salman Khan, who was the male lead in the filmmaker's 1996 directorial debut, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’. Salman then featured next in Bhansali's 1999 romantic musical ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, apart from making an extended guest appearance in the 2009 film, ‘Saawariya’. The actor and filmmaker twinned in black as they posed together for the camera, thereby dismissing any rumours of a tiff between them, which gained momentum after Salman reportedly walked out of Bhansali's ambitious project ‘Inshallah’.