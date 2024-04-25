Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will start streaming on Netflix from May 1. Ahead of it, the premiere of the show was held in Mumbai on April 24, and it was certainly a star-studded affair. Apart from the show’s stellar cast that posed with SLB at the event, the who’s who of Bollywood was present at the event.