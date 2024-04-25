Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will start streaming on Netflix from May 1. Ahead of it, the premiere of the show was held in Mumbai on April 24, and it was certainly a star-studded affair. Apart from the show’s stellar cast that posed with SLB at the event, the who’s who of Bollywood was present at the event.
Among the attendees was Alia Bhatt, who collaborated earlier with SLB on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress stole the spotlight in a pristine white ensemble, which featured an intricately embroidered sharara set. She posed for the cameras, with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
Ananya Panday looked stunning at the event as she opted for a regal blue outfit adorned with intricate detailing.
Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn as she attended the premiere with beau Siddharth.
Salman Khan, who had worked with Bhansali in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Khamoshi’, also arrived at the premiere, and he wore a pair of jeans with Dragonball Z and other drawings on them.
Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Esha Deol, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar among other Bollywood ladies graced the premiere in ethnic outfits.
Also spotted at the event were Karan Johar, filmmaker Atlee, Vicky Kaushal, father-son duo Adhyayan Suman and Shekhar Suman apart from Vijay Varma, and Dino Morea.
Fardeen Khan's entire family, including his mother Sundri Khan, sisters Laila Khan and Suzanne Khan, brother Zayed Khan, along with Zarine Khan and Arslan Goni, were at the premiere to support his comeback on the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.
Coming to 'Heeramandi', it has been generating buzz ever since its announcement, and the show boasts of a talented ensemble comprising Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Sehgal.