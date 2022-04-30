Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About His Initial Days And Struggles In Films

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most bankable actors. He started with ‘Vicky Donor’ in 2012 and has numerous films on his success list. He is known to do films that give a social message. However, the things were not always good for the actor the Khurrana has his own share of failures. In a recent talk with HT Brunch, the actor opened up about his struggles and Plan B.

Khurrana is someone who likes to be prepared, and for someone who has to prove himself repeatedly, he had no Plan B. He revealed what he did when his films didn’t do well, “When my films weren’t working, I formed a band.I started singing at college fests, at weddings, at family functions… so I have a lot of plans. There’s no dearth of plans in my life because I’ve been on that journey.”

He mentioned that he is practical and likes to maintain stable finances, he said, “I think as an artist you should be financially secure. Because, if there’s no financial security, for an artist I think it’s difficult to be creative. I’m not from that school of thought that says only if you’ve suffered darkness can you create something. I think that’s a very, very screwed-up way of looking at life.”

Khurrana always dreamt of being an actor, so he did a lot of theatre and worked as a radio presenter before stepping into television. He calls these steps, “stepping stones towards the big Bollywood dream.”

He has played several roles, all of them selected after certain implications. He went for a topic like sperm donation with ‘Vicky Donor’, then bold subject of erectile dysfunction with ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and baldness with ‘Bala’.

He credited his passion for picking movies with messages to his street theatre background and said, “Every artist should have some empathyI firmly believe that my films are just an extension of my theatre personality. As an artist, you should have a certain social responsibility, and I’d like to take that forward.”

He concluded by saying, “Frankly speaking, films are meant to entertain you. And the social message cannot really overpower the entertainment quotient. The message should be the underlying change or statement. I try to achieve that in every film."