The box office woes of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek continued on the third day, with the box office collection dropping by 15 percent on Sunday, according to Bollywood Hungama. According to the publication, it made between Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 2.15 crore.

The film premiered in theatres on Friday with an underwhelming Rs 2.11 crore. On Saturday, it made Rs 2.30 crore. It has now amassed a sum of roughly Rs 6.50 crore.

Aneez Bazmi's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released last week and is still doing well at the box office, is giving Anek a run for his money. The film has Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Its popularity has been based on word-of-mouth.

Anek, written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, explores the insurgency in Northeast India. J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra also star in the film.