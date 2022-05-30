Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Anek' Struggles At Box Office

Anek Box Office Report Day 3: The film did not recover from its poor start on Day 1 and made no recovery over the weekend.

Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Anek' Struggles At Box Office
Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Anek Instagram/@ayushmannk

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 11:17 pm

The box office woes of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek continued on the third day, with the box office collection dropping by 15 percent on Sunday, according to Bollywood Hungama. According to the publication, it made between Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 2.15 crore.

The film premiered in theatres on Friday with an underwhelming Rs 2.11 crore. On Saturday, it made Rs 2.30 crore. It has now amassed a sum of roughly Rs 6.50 crore.

Related stories

Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Questions The Regional Disparity Between Citizens Of India

Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About His Initial Days And Struggles In Films

Aneez Bazmi's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released last week and is still doing well at the box office, is giving Anek a run for his money. The film has Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Its popularity has been based on word-of-mouth.

Anek, written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, explores the insurgency in Northeast India. J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra also star in the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Anek Anubhav Sinha Box Office Collection Bollywood Northeast India Ayushmann Khurrana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police