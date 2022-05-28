Anek Box-Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Drama Performs Poorly On Day 1

With 'Anek', actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to the silver screen. The film, directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, was intended to inform viewers about the conflicts in northeast India. In most of his interviews, Khurrana referred to the film as an extension of 'Article 15'. The film's opening day box-office results, on the other hand, are not encouraging.

According to film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 2.11 Crore on its opening day. This is the lowest that any of Khurrana’s films have earned in the last few years.

#Anek is poor on Day 1... The starting point was extremely low, although the biz did improve towards evening... Biz on Day 2 and 3 most crucial... Fri ₹ 2.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F6nC2NfTrc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2022

‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, two of Khurrana's other successful films, had modest opening day numbers but went on to be successful. The film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' directed by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opened at Rs. 2.42 crores, whereas 'Andhadhun' directed by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan film started with Rs. 2.70 crores. 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' grossed Rs. 9.55 crores on its opening day, making it his third-best opening day total.

‘Anek’ did not receive good reviews from the film critics as well. It also has to compete with the actor Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Also, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ featuring actor Kartik Aryan, is almost about to cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box-office.