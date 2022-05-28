Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anek Box-Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Drama Performs Poorly On Day 1

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to the silver screen with 'Anek'. The film is directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and aims to inform people about the conflicts in northeast India. It has not performed well on its opening day at the box-office.

Anek Box-Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Drama Performs Poorly On Day 1
Ayushmann Khurana Instagram/@ayushmannk

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 6:58 pm

With 'Anek', actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to the silver screen. The film, directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, was intended to inform viewers about the conflicts in northeast India. In most of his interviews, Khurrana referred to the film as an extension of 'Article 15'. The film's opening day box-office results, on the other hand, are not encouraging.

According to film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 2.11 Crore on its opening day. This is the lowest that any of Khurrana’s films have earned in the last few years.

‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, two of Khurrana's other successful films, had modest opening day numbers but went on to be successful. The film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' directed by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opened at Rs. 2.42 crores, whereas 'Andhadhun' directed by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan film started with Rs. 2.70 crores. 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' grossed Rs. 9.55 crores on its opening day, making it his third-best opening day total.

Related stories

Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Questions The Regional Disparity Between Citizens Of India

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' To Release In December

‘Anek’ did not receive good reviews from the film critics as well. It also has to compete with the actor Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Also, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ featuring actor Kartik Aryan, is almost about to cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box-office. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Anubhav Sinha Anek Bollywood Box Office Collection Box Office Collection Day 1 Box Office Northeast India Opening Day Ayushmann Khurrana Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints