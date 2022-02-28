Avneet Kaur to Rubina Dilaik: Five TV Actors Ready To Make Their Bollywood Debut

Television and film industry has often worked in close-knit circles with television actors eventually landing roles on the big screen. Some of the best examples include actors Prachi Desai, Yami Gautam, and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who moved from television to the Bollywood industry and carved a niche for themselves.

Entering Bollywood takes a lot of hard work, establishing your worth, and luck, however, prospects are rising thanks to the new wave of OTT platforms. From Avneet Kaur to Rubina Dilaik, here is a list of TV actors who are set to make their Bollywood debut in 2022.

Avneet Kaur

In the film Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur will star with Bollywood's renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which is produced by actress Kangana Ranaut. After appearing on shows such as 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan,' and 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga,' Kaur rose to prominence.

Shantanu Maheshwari

After making his Bollywood debut in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari has received a lot of praise from his admirers. He's appeared on series such as 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Dil Dosti Dance', and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', and now he's ready to showcase his talent on the big screen.

Rubina Dilaik

Actress Rubina Dilaik has come a long way from her roles as Radhika in 'Choti Bahu' and Soumya Singh in 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas' Ki to winning 'Bigg Boss 14'. The actress will next be seen in Palash Muchhal's recently announced film 'Ardh', which is written and directed by him.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is well known for the roles that he has played on television shows, the actor has worked on shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'. In Bollywood, the actor will make his debut with 'Ghudchadi'. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be seen in lead roles in this romantic comedy. Samthaan's admirers are ecstatic to see him on the big screen.

Laksh Lalwani

Laksh Lalwani is a TV actor who is best known for his roles in shows such as 'Porus' and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.' The actor has landed a significant break with Dharma Productions, as he will appear in the highly awaited sequel to 'Dostana 2.'