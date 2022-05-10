Actress Athiya Shetty recently walked the ramp of Bombay Times Fashion Week. Shetty is known for her fashion game and she surely enjoyed the experience of ramp walk live, after a long pandemic break, as per Etimes. The actress said, “I missed sashaying down the ramp during that phase. As much as I love to walk the ramp let me confess that I am quite clumsy as a person, so at the back of my mind I am praying that I don't trip and fall.”

Today, Shetty looks up at many marvellous fashion icons, but when she was little girl growing up, former miss Universe Sushmita Sen was her inspiration. Shetty said, “While growing up I used to look up to and mimic Sushmita Sen. I think she has the most poised and confident walk.”

Then the actress recollected the time when she walked the ramp for the very first time, and said, “It was for a beauty brand and I was really young. I had to wear really high heels and at that time I was not used to walking in them. I was shaking out of nervousness.”

Currently, the actress is surrounded with the rumours of her marriage with cricketer KL Rahul and is also keeping busy with work. Shetty debuted in 2015 with ‘Hero’ and was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddhiqui in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ (2019). While talking about her upcoming work, Shetty said, “I am working on two projects currently. The announcements might happen soon. One is a film which will have a theatrical release, while the other might go on OTT. We are not sure yet about the latter at this point of time.”