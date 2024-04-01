Athiya Shetty Expecting First Child With KL Rahul? Suniel Shetty's Comment Sparks Speculations

One of the most beloved celebrity couple is that of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. They have been joyfully married since 2023 and often take to their social media handles to share affectionate posts about each other. After enjoying marital bliss for over a year, rumours have that the couple is now preparing to embark on the next chapter of their lives by welcoming parenthood. In fact, it was Athiya’s father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s amusing banter on ‘Dance Deewane’ that caught everyone’s attention.
Suniel Shetty is presently a judge on the renowned dance reality show, ‘Dance Deewane,’ alongside Madhuri Dixit. The recent episode was themed ‘Grandparents Special.’ In the midst of this special episode, the show’s host, Bharti Singh, playfully remarked to the actor about his future role as a grandfather, suggesting that no child would be able to handle such a cool grandparent.
Reacting to the comment, the ‘Hera Phera’ star chimed in and said, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.”
This statement by the actor attracted a lot of attention, leading fans to speculate whether KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that the playful banter was all in good fun, and there is no truth to the pregnancy speculations. And an official confirmation from the couple themselves is highly-expected.
As for the couple, after dating for years, they tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a South Indian wedding ceremony. It was an intimate function that took place at the veteran actor’s mansion in Khandala in the presence of only close friends and family.
On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in the comedy-drama ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor,’ in which she shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As for KL Rahul, he’s currently busy with IPL 2024, captaining Lucknow Super Giants.