Athiya Shetty Expecting First Child With KL Rahul? Suniel Shetty's Comment Sparks Speculations

One of the most beloved celebrity couple is that of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. They have been joyfully married since 2023 and often take to their social media handles to share affectionate posts about each other. After enjoying marital bliss for over a year, rumours have that the couple is now preparing to embark on the next chapter of their lives by welcoming parenthood. In fact, it was Athiya’s father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s amusing banter on ‘Dance Deewane’ that caught everyone’s attention.