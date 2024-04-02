Art & Entertainment

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours

A source told a media outlet that Suniel Shetty's "remarks have been misinterpreted by all."


Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Instagram
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After veteran actor Suniel Shetty sparked rumours about her daughter-actress Athiya Shetty expecting a baby with husband KL Rahul, the actress shared a cryptic post on her social media handle. On April 1, she actress shared a childhood photo of herself where she appears visibly upset, screaming with her mouth wide open.

Sharing the black-and-white picture, the ‘Hero’ actress captioned it, “Cute but scorpio.” She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mood.” In fact, in the comment section, entrepreneur Anushka Doshii wrote, “Mood when you heart false rumors,” to which Athiya replied “BIG Mood (eye roll emoticon).”

For those unaware, Suniel Shetty, who’s currently a judge on ‘Dance Deewane,’ made a statement which seemed like a hint at his daughter expecting her first child. After the show’s host, Bharti Singh, teased him about his future role as a ‘nana,’ the actor replied, “Yes, next season when I come (on Dance Deewane), I will be walking on the stage like a nana.”

Suniel Shetty, Athiya-KL Rahul - Instagram
Athiya Shetty Expecting First Child With KL Rahul? Suniel Shetty's Comment Sparks Speculations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Thus began speculations about Athiya Shetty’s pregnancy. While neither her, nor KL Rahul have reacted to her pregnancy rumours, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that these rumours are baseless.

“There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all. It was a fun conversation; Suniel said it as a joke,” the source stated adding that even now, he’s so shocked by how people have perceived that joke, which was completely unintentional. As per him, several people haven’t even seen the entire clip and are just making assumptions based on social media reactions.

The insider said of the couple, “They both are happily married, and enjoying this phase of life. They want to expand their family at some point of life, but they are enjoying this phase of life. At the moment, there is no truth to the pregnancy speculation. They will announce the news and share their happiness with everyone, as and when it happens. The family will come out and share — because that is the nature of the Shetty family. For now, they just want the joke to be taken as a joke, and not seriously.”

The couple, after dating for years, tied the knot on January 23, 2023 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, which was attended by close friends and family.

