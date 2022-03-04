Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Aryan Khan's Arrest: Tovino Thomas Thinks There Was Political Intention To Tarnish SRK's Reputation

Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas recently stated in an interview that Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case last year appeared to be a calculated attempt to tarnish actor Shah Rukh Khan's image.

Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas Instagram - @tovinothomas

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:53 pm

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas in a recent interview said that drug case against actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was a politically motivated move to tarnish the actor's image.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Thomas said, "That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intension to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, his son's reputation, it looks like that. I'm not stating it but it looks like that."

According to a recent news report, the NCB's Special Investigations Team failed to find any evidence of Aryan's involvement in the conspiracy. However, the agency later clarified that this does not mean Aryan is free to go.

Commenting on the issue, Thomas said, "People will believe it was manipulated. That there was some kind of manipulation, which is why he is clear now. People like to think that."

Thomas has been acting in Malayalam films for nearly a decade. Last year, his superhero film 'Minnal Murali' was a hit. The film was well received by critics and fans alike, propelling the actor into the spotlight outside of the Malayalam industry.

Aryan Khan and seven others from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2, the 24-year-old spent three weeks in prison before being released on bail. Since his arrest and subsequent release, he has kept a low profile. He was seen in public for the first time since the incident last month, accompanying sister Suhana Khan to the Indian Premier League auctions.

