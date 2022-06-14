The Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Monday, June 13, that actor Arunoday Singh is all set to become an author with his first-ever poetry book 'Unsung.'

The book, a collection comprising poems shared on Singh's Instagram profile alongside new ones, delves deep within the self and probes questions of loss, longing, and healing.

The book is a poetry lover's delight, according to the publishers. "Arunoday's poems are deceivingly simple and achingly beautiful, exploring themes of stillness, hurt, healing, the light, and the dark. Beyond acting, he has made a deep impact in peoples’ lives with his poetry, and we are so proud to publish this gorgeously put together volume," Radhika Marwah, senior commissioning editor at PRHI, said in a statement.

Singh said he always dreamt of publishing his poetry and is happy that the collection is finally going to be out, in front of the world. He said, "I'm elated, and terrified, and proud, and terrified. And grateful that Radhika and the good people at Penguin Random House were crazy enough to do it."

'Unsung' is scheduled to be released on June 30 under the PRHI's 'Ebury Press' imprint.

[With Inputs from PTI]