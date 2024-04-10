In a conversation with Pop Diaries, Arjun Rampal talked about how he dealt with this dark time in his life after he quit modelling. He said, “I was a very successful model, and Ashok Mehta came to me with this film ‘Moksha’, where I was paired opposite this fantastic actor, Manisha Koirala. She was at her peak at that time… I was shooting a scene with her in the Chambal Valley, the rushes came and I saw myself and I hated myself. I thought, ‘My God, you’re horrible’…I didn’t know that the film would take six years to get made.”