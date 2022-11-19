Arjun Kapoor Enjoys ‘Baby’s Day Out’ With Malaika Arora: Her Show Starts Soon

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a photo with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. He said he is taking Malaika Arora out before the big launch of her upcoming show, Moving In With Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor posted a selfie and revealed that it was to compensate for his absence during the launch of Malaika Arora’s upcoming show, Moving In With Malaika. The show marks Malaika’s OTT debut.

He wrote in the caption, “Baby’s day out. Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey.” Going by the photo, Malaika and Arjun jetted off to an unknown place. They were seen on a ferry at the Gateway of India.

Arjun’s gesture is receiving love from his industry friends. Masaba Gupta, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis for the couple. A fan added, “You two are made for each other and rare example of true love.”

Malaika’s new show, Moving In With Malaika promises to feature her up close and personal, like never before. She said she will give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Many of her friends and family will be joining her on the show as guests to spill the beans on her. It will release on December 5 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arjun, on the other hand, was filming for The Lady Killer, with co-star Bhumi Pednerkar.