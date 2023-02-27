Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' From 'Bad Boy' Exudes A Mushy Feel

Home Art & Entertainment

Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' From 'Bad Boy' Exudes A Mushy Feel

'Tera Hua', the first song the upcoming film 'Bad Boy' was unveiled recently. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Jyotica Tangri, its video features the lead pair of Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin.

Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh Spotify

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 12:55 pm

 'Tera Hua', the first song the upcoming film 'Bad Boy' was unveiled recently. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Jyotica Tangri, its video features the lead pair of Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin.

Namashi is son of actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The song has been shot in the beautiful locales of St. Petersburg in Russia, and visually, has a similar vibe to 'Khuda Jaane' song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. 'Tera Hua' showcases the palpable chemistry of the lead pair.

The song, which exudes a mushy feeling, features an addictive tune composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics penned by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya.

Apart from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Darshan Jariwala.

'Bad Boy', produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures, is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arijit Singh Mithun Chakraborty Mithun Chakraborty Actor Namashi Rajesh Sharma Bad Boy Jyotica Tangri Bollywod
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure