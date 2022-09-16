Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

AR Rahman's Concert Helmer Enters Malaysia Book Of Records For Announcement Style

The organiser of an A R Rahman concert in Malaysia has now got his name into the Malaysia Book of Records by choosing to make the announcement about the concert from a height of over 10,000 feet.

AR Rahman's concert helmer enters Malaysia Book of Records for announcement style
AR Rahman's concert helmer enters Malaysia Book of Records for announcement style IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 6:39 pm

The organiser of an A R Rahman concert in Malaysia has now got his name into the Malaysia Book of Records by choosing to make the announcement about the concert from a height of over 10,000 feet.

Yes, DMY creation chairman Dato Mohamed Yusoff, who had a parachute strapped on, jumped off a helicopter, along with his colleagues, to announce the concert of A R Rahman in Malaysia.

Yusoff's firm DMY Creation is organising the massive concert of the 'Mozart of Madras' in Malaysia after a period of seven years.

The concert is to take place on January 28 next year.

A R Rahman shared a video clip of the Chairman and his collegues jumping off with flags, each of which had either a logo or the announcement of the concert and tweeted, "Malaysia, are you ready?"

The concert, which is to take place in National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala lumpur Malaysia, is being called 'A R Rahman - Secret of Success'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment AR Rahman Concert Helmer Malaysia Book Of Records Announcement Style Dato Mohamed Yusoff Colleagues Mozart Of Madras
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live