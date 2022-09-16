AR Rahman's concert helmer enters Malaysia Book of Records for announcement style

The organiser of an A R Rahman concert in Malaysia has now got his name into the Malaysia Book of Records by choosing to make the announcement about the concert from a height of over 10,000 feet.



Yes, DMY creation chairman Dato Mohamed Yusoff, who had a parachute strapped on, jumped off a helicopter, along with his colleagues, to announce the concert of A R Rahman in Malaysia.



Yusoff's firm DMY Creation is organising the massive concert of the 'Mozart of Madras' in Malaysia after a period of seven years.



The concert is to take place on January 28 next year.



A R Rahman shared a video clip of the Chairman and his collegues jumping off with flags, each of which had either a logo or the announcement of the concert and tweeted, "Malaysia, are you ready?"



The concert, which is to take place in National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala lumpur Malaysia, is being called 'A R Rahman - Secret of Success'.