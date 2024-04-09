Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him

Apoorva Arora has been on a high as her latest show ‘Family Aaj Kal’ has been garnering some of the best reviews of her career. Playing the young girl in an Indian take of the Hollywood smash hit ‘Modern Family’ must have been tough, but Apoorva Arora seems to have brushed right through it all.
Talking to Prateek Sur, Apoorva Arora opens up about the influences on her life and acting career. She also talks about how she balances between a hectic work life and her personal life. After all, ‘Family Aaj Kal’ is about how a young girl opens up to her family about having a boyfriend from a different economic class of society. Did she personally ever have such a situation where she had to introduce a boyfriend to her real-life family? Well, Apoorva Arora has some of the most candid answers.
Excerpts:
Can you tell us about your show ‘Family Aaj Kal’ on Sony LIV? What drew you to this project?
Just the fact that when I read the script and I found it to be very engaging and I couldn’t stop reading and that’s the moment I told my team to lock it for me. Also, the fact that Anushka, who is the producer, decided to put her faith in a script is an assurance enough and I could trust her instincts more than anything. So, I decided to say yes to it. Cherry on the cake was the team I got to know as they are my friends and I have collaborated with them in the past and it’s always been a pleasure and we have always created something that we are proud of. I knew that it’s going to be something that we will really enjoy and the added challenge was that there is a lot of pressure as friends to live upto each other’s expectations.
What do you think sets ‘Family Aaj Kal’ apart from other family-centric shows?
This show stands out from other family-centred shows because it offers a unique perspective on a family dealing with problems. Disagreements are common in any family, and they provide insights into family dynamics and relationships. The show focuses on this aspect and also addresses discrimination faced by certain individuals. Sometimes, we may feel we’re too kind, fair, or just, but that’s because we don’t see things from someone else’s perspective. I believe the audience will appreciate seeing this side of family life portrayed in the show.
In your life have you ever faced a situation where you had to open up about a boyfriend to your parents?
I think with my parents it’s always been non-verbal. They know from the tone of my voice if I am interested in someone romantically or I am friends with someone. They just know and it’s great. It’s not necessary to address everything. They trust me with my own safety and they know that I know what I am doing. If something has to get serious than I will tell them formally but as of now I never felt the need to.
How do you balance your personal and professional life, especially in an industry as demanding as Bollywood? Do you even get time to have a boyfriend?
Honestly, I don’t struggle with balancing my personal and professional lives because acting isn’t a typical job. Some days are packed with work, leaving no time even for meals, while others are more relaxed, allowing me to hang out with friends. Since there’s no fixed routine, I can still manage my time effectively without needing to be at the office every day. I do find time for relationships, and it’s been smooth sailing in the past, possibly because I’ve mostly dated people from the industry or those who understand the demands of being an actor.
Are there any genres or types of roles you haven't explored yet but would like to in the future?
I haven’t delved into psychological thrillers much. I often mention that I’ve explored them in scene work practice, but I’ve yet to portray such roles on screen. I’m eager to take on a complex character with shades of grey, one that demands extensive research and practice.
Are there any hobbies or interests you pursue outside of acting that help you unwind?
I love cooking, getting into baking as well and I read a lot of books. I try to keep a book with me all the time. Yoga has been a great help and it has helped me unwind and stay fit the most even when I am not able to practice. When there are hectic shoot schedules and whatever practice I have done and put my body through, it pays off when it needs to. So, yoga has been amazing that way.
In the past, you've had to navigate certain controversies. How do you deal with criticism or negative attention, especially in the age of social media?
I feel blessed that I haven’t faced as many as my peers might have despite the number of years I have been around. I have been very fortunate that I haven’t dealt with too much negativity. I feel like the fact I can easily deal with it is because I know what I have done and I know what I have not done. I know where I stand and that gives me a lot of confidence when something doesn’t go my way. If you know you are right then there is nothing that can shake your confidence up.
Who are some of your biggest influences or inspirations, both within and outside of the entertainment industry?
Out of all my peoples who had an influence on me, Smita Patil tops the list because I was introduced to her films very early in my life by my dad and I was asked to observe the way she performs and I was also asked to follow Konkona Sen Sharma’s career and watch her work closely and it paid off. There is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, there’s Greta Celeste Gerwig who are big influencers on me, to my writing and my thought process also, also Amrita Pritam. From sports, Rohit Sharma is a big influence in my life and he is a great leader and there is a lot to learn from him.
Can you share any upcoming projects or roles you're particularly excited about?
One is a show with Rohan Sippy and there are a bunch of amazing people in the cast. I can’t tell you about it right now. Hopefully this year if the show is announced people will get to see me doing very different things and I am grateful for that. Other works which I have done in the last 3 years are waiting for its release.