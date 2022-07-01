Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' Heading To Fantasia Film Fest

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's new film 'Dobaara' featuring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati is scheduled to release on August 19.

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:33 pm

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming feature ‘Dobaaraa’, starring Taapsee Pannu, is set to be screened at the 26th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival.

The mystery drama, which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie ‘Mirage’, recently opened at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Related stories

Anurag Kashyap: Creators In India Walking A ‘Thin Line', Can't Do Anything 'Remotely Political'

Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' To Premiere At London Film Festival

‘Dobaaraa’ is the only Indian film that will be screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival, which is held in Montreal, Canada, every year, a press release stated.

The 2022 edition of the film gala will take place from July 14 to  August 3, with its Frontieres International Co-Production Market being held from July 21 to 24.

‘Dobaaraa’ is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019), on which he served as producer. It also reunites her with ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati.

‘Dobaaraa’ is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Anurag Kashyap Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa Fantasia Film Fest Pavail Gulati Film Premiere Anurag Kashyap Taapsee Pannu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report