Anurag Kashyap Feels Karan Johar Is A ‘Misunderstood Man’, Says ‘I Have Judged Him A Lot’

Anurag Kashyap talked about his fellow filmmaker Karan Johar and said that he would like to maintain that KJo is a  misunderstood person.

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 1:43 pm

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s latest film ‘Dobaaraa’ has just released in theatres and has got rave reviews from both critics and viewers. The film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, is a thriller. 

Well, it would not be wrong to say that Anurag is one of the most prolific directors in Bollywood, with films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘No Smoking’, ‘Gulaal’, ‘Dev D’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Black Friday’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Mukkabaaz’ among others, to his credit. 

Now ahead of the film’s release, Anurag spoke candidly about his relationship with Karan Johar, who has time and again been targeted for promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Stating how Karan is a misunderstood person due to his privilege, Anurag told Pinkvilla, “I’ve judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin. He also treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment. He is a misunderstood person. The most amazing thing about him is he has his own critic. Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man."

Not to miss, Karan made his acting debut with Anurag’s ‘Bombay Velvet’, which co-starred Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. 

Coming to ‘Dobaara’, the film is a remake of the Spanish film ‘Mirage’. It was released on August 19.

