Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Anshula Kapoor Shares Pictures From Pre-Birthday Bash In Thailand Ft. Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar

Home Art & Entertainment

Anshula Kapoor Shares Pictures From Pre-Birthday Bash In Thailand Ft. Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor posted several photos and videos from her pre-birthday bash in Thailand, check them out.

Anshula Kapoor With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan T
Anshula Kapoor With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan T Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 3:11 pm

Anshula Kapoor, who is Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, has quite a following on social media. Recently, on Instagram, she shared photos and videos from her recent trip to Thailand to kick off her birthday week. She attended a Maroon 5 concert, and guess who joined her? Well, it was none other than screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, who is rumoured to be dating Anshula, albeit none of them haven’t confirmed it publicly.

In the video she shared, Anshula was singing the lyrics to Maroon 5’s hit track, ‘Love Somebody’, and she also posted a solo photo with Rohan.

She captioned the series of photos and videos as, “Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!!” She further tagged a brand and a friend, “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y’all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight.” 

Her uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, commented, “Always be happy like this…” Fans too couldn’t help but comment on her photos, hinting at Anshula dating Rohan.

Earlier, Hindustan Times had quoted a source as saying regarding their relationship, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations. They are quite happy with each other.” Meanwhile, Anshula has maintained a stoic silence on the subject.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie. Ever since Sridevi’s demise, Arjun and Anshula share a close bond with their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, as well.

Related stories

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Test Covid-19 Positive

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anshula Kapoor Rohan Thakkar Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone