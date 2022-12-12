Anshula Kapoor Shares Pictures From Pre-Birthday Bash In Thailand Ft. Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor, who is Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, has quite a following on social media. Recently, on Instagram, she shared photos and videos from her recent trip to Thailand to kick off her birthday week. She attended a Maroon 5 concert, and guess who joined her? Well, it was none other than screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, who is rumoured to be dating Anshula, albeit none of them haven’t confirmed it publicly.

In the video she shared, Anshula was singing the lyrics to Maroon 5’s hit track, ‘Love Somebody’, and she also posted a solo photo with Rohan.

She captioned the series of photos and videos as, “Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!!” She further tagged a brand and a friend, “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y’all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight.”

Her uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, commented, “Always be happy like this…” Fans too couldn’t help but comment on her photos, hinting at Anshula dating Rohan.

Earlier, Hindustan Times had quoted a source as saying regarding their relationship, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations. They are quite happy with each other.” Meanwhile, Anshula has maintained a stoic silence on the subject.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie. Ever since Sridevi’s demise, Arjun and Anshula share a close bond with their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, as well.