The online phenomenon started when she won the Oscar for ‘Les Miserables.’ A certain section of netizens called her annoying for her girl-next-door image. She faced online backlash for her personality and numerous articles were written about this trend which was infamously called ‘Hathahate.’ Despite being popular, this hate affected the roles she received. She worked with Christopher Nolan in ‘Interstellar’ (2014) where she played the role of NASA scientist Dr Amelia Brand. She had worked with the director previously in ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’