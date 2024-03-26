Anne Hathaway is in the news for her upcoming film, ‘The Idea Of You.’ In a latest interview, she opened up about how she lost out on roles after winning the Academy Award. Hathaway won the Oscar for her performance in ‘Les Miserables.’ She revealed that she did not receive roles because of the backlash she was facing online.
In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway revealed that she did not receive roles because of how she was perceived on social media. She revealed that she had come across an article that talked about why everyone hated Anne Hathaway. She talked about how director Christopher Nolan offered her a role amidst this fiasco.
Hathaway said, “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”
She continued, “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”
The online phenomenon started when she won the Oscar for ‘Les Miserables.’ A certain section of netizens called her annoying for her girl-next-door image. She faced online backlash for her personality and numerous articles were written about this trend which was infamously called ‘Hathahate.’ Despite being popular, this hate affected the roles she received. She worked with Christopher Nolan in ‘Interstellar’ (2014) where she played the role of NASA scientist Dr Amelia Brand. She had worked with the director previously in ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’