Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande To Star Opposite Randeep Hooda In 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in the television serial 'Pavitra Rishta,' will be seen opposite actor Randeep Hooda in the movie 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.

Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 1:14 pm

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in the television serial 'Pavitra Rishta,' will be seen opposite actor Randeep Hooda in the movie 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar.'

The film is based on the life of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It also features Amit Sial in an important role.

After making her place in the TV industry, she entered Bollywood with the movies such as Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' and Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

The actress says she is always interested in doing challenging roles, and she found the story of the movie inspiring to be part of it.

Ankita says: "I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' is one such inspiring story that needs to be told, and I'm happy to be associated with it".

Randeep, who made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding,' got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya,' 'Jism 2' and many more.

With 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' is making a debut as a director and will also be playing the titular role in the film.

'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' is conceptualized by Sandeep Singh, and it is written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda.

Related stories

Cameras Start Rolling For Randeep Hooda's Directorial Debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Randeep Hooda Loses 15 Kilos, To Shed 10 More For 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

First Glimpse Of Randeep Hooda As 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Released

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan. It is all set to release on May 26, 2023.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Randeep Hooda Ankita Lokhande Swantantrya Veer Savarkar Actor Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda Directional Debut Upcoming Bollywood Movie Biopic Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally