Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Friendship With Shraddha Arya

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande shared how she and 'Kundali Bhagya' actress Shraddha Arya became friends when she came to Mumbai.

Ankita revealed that they always stay in touch and that she was very excited to perform with her during the 'Zee Rishtey Awards' ceremony.

Ankita said: "While the dance went wonderful, I had the most amazing time during the rehearsals for this act with Shraddha. I must mention today that my career kickstarted after 'India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj', and she was also a part of the same show with me back then."

The actress, who was seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', 'Ek Thi Nayika', 'Smart Jodi' and has also acted in movies such as 'Baaghi 3' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', further said that Shraddha was her first friend when she came to Mumbai.

"In fact, Shraddha (Arya) was my first friend when I came to Mumbai and today, we performed a beautiful act for such an amazing milestone. I feel life has come full circle and we hope the viewers love our performance."

'Zee Rishtey Awards' airs on Zee TV.