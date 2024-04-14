Art & Entertainment

Anita Hassanandani Turns 43; Husband Greets 'Woman Who's Been Stealing My Heart For 14Yrs'

Anita Hassanandani, known for her work in shows and movies such as ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Krishna Cottage’, and ‘Ragini MMS 2’, is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Sunday, and her husband Rohit Reddy penned a sweet note, expressing that she has been stealing his heart for 14 years.

Anita Hassanandani Photo: Instagram
Anita tied the knot with corporate professional Rohit in October 2013. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Aaravv.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared an unseen throwback picture with his ladylove.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to the woman who's been stealing my heart for 14 years (and now my son's attention) - and still counting! Here's to you at 43, proving every year that while I may not get wiser, you definitely get more fabulous. Keep up the good work, baby; I'll try to keep up with you!”

Anita has also appeared in the Kannada movie ‘Gandugali Kumara Rama’ and Tamil films like ‘Varushamellam Vasantham’, ‘Sukran’, and ‘Nayagan’. She was last seen in the Hindi crime thriller ‘Maarrich’ starring Tusshar Kapoor in the lead.

Her latest TV appearance was in the show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’.

