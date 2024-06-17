Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is gearing up to host the upcoming season of the reality streaming show 'Bigg Boss OTT', has begun preparing for his upcoming project 'Subedaar'.

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is gearing up to host the upcoming season of the reality streaming show 'Bigg Boss OTT', has begun preparing for his upcoming project 'Subedaar'.

The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of his preparation. The image shows him holding an opponent by the neck, with the latter's back facing the camera, likely from a fight training session.

In the caption, the actor wrote: "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai, Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai #Subedaar Prep begins." Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to the comments section, and wrote: “Go for it, my friend." Fans flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis. One user wrote, “Majnu bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya?," while another commented, “Wow, so handsome.”

'Subedaar' is directed by Suresh Triveni and is set to stream on Prime Video. Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 3, which is set to drop on OTT on June 21, marks Kapoor's first stint as a host.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  2. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
  3. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  4. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  5. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
Entertainment News
  1. Angelina Jolie Gets Elegant Design Of Tiny Bird As A Tattoo
  2. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  3. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  5. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Says Austria Must Believe In Hopes Of France Upset
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  4. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
  5. Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari Wins After An Intense Battle With Toyota - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s