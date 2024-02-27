When Ananya Panday her debut in ‘Student Of The Year 2’ in 2019, the film did not work at the box office. But as the actor did more and more films, she managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. The actor has an impressive lineup of projects out of which one is reportedly with Akshay Kumar. In a latest interview, Panday praised Kumar and talked about how she loves his comic roles.
In a conversation with ETimes, Ananya Panday spoke highly about Akshay Kumar. She mentioned how Kumar has worked in some of the most iconic and loved comedy films. She added that his comic roles and comic timings always hit the right spot for her and made her laugh. She said, “Akshay Sir has defined an era in cinema which, by far, has been my most favorite. His films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘And Garam Masala’... they've been the most iconic films for me. I could watch it hundred times on repeat, they've made me laugh so much.”
Panday also praised Kumar for his professionalism on the set. She recalled how her father had nice things to say about him. She continued, “He is the most professionally involved person I've come across … he remembers everything, he gives the most fun ideas... I've even heard from my dad that he keeps the set fresh and light, is always pulling a prank, and never takes himself too seriously.”
Ananya Panday was last seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. She will be making her OTT debut soon. Apart from that, she also has a thriller film with Vikramaditya Motwane in line. She will also be seen in a film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former politician who also fought the Jallianwala Bagh massacre case.