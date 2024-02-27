In a conversation with ETimes, Ananya Panday spoke highly about Akshay Kumar. She mentioned how Kumar has worked in some of the most iconic and loved comedy films. She added that his comic roles and comic timings always hit the right spot for her and made her laugh. She said, “Akshay Sir has defined an era in cinema which, by far, has been my most favorite. His films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘And Garam Masala’... they've been the most iconic films for me. I could watch it hundred times on repeat, they've made me laugh so much.”