Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Black Cat In Fitted Backless Dress And Smokey Eyes

Actress Ananya Panday looked every inch sharp as she shared a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot.

Ananya Panday Photo: Instagram
Ananya shared the images on Instagram, showcasing herself in monochrome.

The actress wore a fitted backless dress paired with sparkly diamond jewellery and smokey cat-eye makeup. Her hair was left open, adding an edge to her look.

In the caption, she simply included a black cat emoji.

Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, dropped black heart emojis in the comment section.

Regarding her upcoming projects, Ananya will next be seen on 'Call Me Bae', 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'.

