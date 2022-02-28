Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet Leaves Fans Worried About His Health

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet has left every one of his fans worried about his health. He recently tweeted, "T 4205 - heart pumping.. concerned.. and the hope (sic)." It was followed by a heart and hands folding emoji. Big B is one of the celebrities who is very much active on social media and keeps his fans updated and entertained all the time.

T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

Fans got worried after reading this tweet.

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote, "Be in care, peace, safety and love.. God bless you Amitji (sic)." Another fan wrote, "May God protect everyone prayers for Peace... tumko hamari ummar lag jay prayers for u & whole world plz tc of urself... God bless u (sic)." A third fan wrote, "Prayers for speedy recovery (sic)."

Stay Well.. Take care Amitji 🙏💓🙏 — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) February 27, 2022

Be in care sir — Miten Lapsiya, the artist (@mitenlapsiya) February 27, 2022

What happened,Amitji? I hope you are well..please take care..You are always in my prayers..Sending you all the sunshine and divine grace🔱 #Shivratri Love and Respect as always..🙏💛💟🦋🌞 https://t.co/4vznEIJaSR pic.twitter.com/tpfV3cOKAv — Aditi Roy (@AditiRy) February 27, 2022

Later on, Big B wrote on his blog and clarified what was on his mind. He wrote, "The stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptance was on test.. but what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away.. now no longer a get away from the city.. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now, no more the solitude, the silent winds, the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches, with not a bird in sight... all gone... structures and buildings.. and commerce.. (sic)."

He added, "... left a fairly early wind up of work by 5.30 pm and got in to Jalsa.. at 8.30.. thank you Apple Music and Disney HotStar.. finished several albums of music and a few serials and sports meets.. back to work tomorrow.. but another challenge awaits... Chelsea V Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something.. see ya (sic)."

The veteran actor will be seen soon in ‘Jhund’, ‘Goodbye’, 'The Intern’ and ‘Brahmastra’.