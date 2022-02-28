Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet Leaves Fans Worried About His Health

On Twitter, fans got worried and started reacting as actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his health. Fans are praying for his speedy recovery even though he has clearly not mentioned any health-related issue.

Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet Leaves Fans Worried About His Health
Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 4:52 pm

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet has left every one of his fans worried about his health. He recently tweeted, "T 4205 - heart pumping.. concerned.. and the hope (sic)." It was followed by a heart and hands folding emoji. Big B is one of the celebrities who is very much active on social media and keeps his fans updated and entertained all the time.

Fans got worried after reading this tweet.

Related stories

'Jhund' Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Transforms A Group Of Notorious Boys Into Footballers

Amitabh Bachchan Turns Narrator For Prabhas And Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radhe Shyam’

Indian Economy Growing Among Fastest-Growing Large Economies, Says Amitabh Kant

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote, "Be in care, peace, safety and love.. God bless you Amitji (sic)." Another fan wrote, "May God protect everyone prayers for Peace... tumko hamari ummar lag jay prayers for u & whole world plz tc of urself... God bless u (sic)." A third fan wrote, "Prayers for speedy recovery (sic)."

Later on, Big B wrote on his blog and clarified what was on his mind. He wrote, "The stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptance was on test.. but what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away.. now no longer a get away from the city.. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now, no more the solitude, the silent winds, the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches, with not a bird in sight... all gone... structures and buildings.. and commerce.. (sic)."

He added, "... left a fairly early wind up of work by 5.30 pm and got in to Jalsa.. at 8.30.. thank you Apple Music and Disney HotStar.. finished several albums of music and a few serials and sports meets.. back to work tomorrow.. but another challenge awaits... Chelsea V Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something.. see ya (sic)."

The veteran actor will be seen soon in ‘Jhund’, ‘Goodbye’, 'The Intern’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Twitter Fans' Reaction Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie Tweet Health Amitabh Bachchan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes