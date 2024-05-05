Popular actor Alyy Khan has been a known face in Indian movies. The actor was last seen in ‘The Archies.’ He has also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 2.’ In a recent interview, the actor revealed how Shah Rukh Khan’s one mistake caused a loss of €300,000 (over Rs 2.5 crore approximately). The actor recounted how Khan made a mistake in one of the scenes which was shot in Berlin.
In a conversation with Dawn News, Alyy Khan talked about the car chase sequence that was shot between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in ‘Don 2.’ The actor revealed how the car was being driven by Shah Rukh and it had equipment worth €300,000 placed on the car. He said, “It was a Sunday, and we were shooting a chase sequence in Berlin. Shah Rukh is on the left, I’m on the right, and Farhan Akhtar is hiding in the back seat so that he isn’t seen in the shot. On the bonnet, there are HMI lights and two large cameras. All in all, this is equipment worth €300,000. Obviously, this has affected the car’s balance.”
Alyy mentioned how Shah Rukh was confident in his driving skills. He recalled how this was the scene where Priyanka Chopra was driving up to their car and Shah Rukh said the iconic line – ‘Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai.’ He revealed that the first shot went smoothly without any hiccups. However, the actor revealed that when they shot the scene for the second time they got into an accident.
He said, “As he turned left because he was late by a couple of seconds, the other stunt rammed directly into us. Immediately, Shah Rukh looked at me and asked if I was okay. I said I was fine. Everyone gathered around, checking if everything was okay. But there was a loss of €300,000 because the camera equipment had been damaged. Gone in a flash.”
‘Don 2’ went on to become a commercial success. The film is being rebooted for the third part. The lead role will be played by Ranveer Singh.