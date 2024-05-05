In a conversation with Dawn News, Alyy Khan talked about the car chase sequence that was shot between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in ‘Don 2.’ The actor revealed how the car was being driven by Shah Rukh and it had equipment worth €300,000 placed on the car. He said, “It was a Sunday, and we were shooting a chase sequence in Berlin. Shah Rukh is on the left, I’m on the right, and Farhan Akhtar is hiding in the back seat so that he isn’t seen in the shot. On the bonnet, there are HMI lights and two large cameras. All in all, this is equipment worth €300,000. Obviously, this has affected the car’s balance.”