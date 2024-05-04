Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Took A Break From Filming After 3 Big Releases In 2023, Confirms His Next Shoot Date

One Bollywood actor, who enjoyed a busy 2023, was Shah Rukh Khan. Throughout the year, the superstar remained engaged in various commitments and has yet to commence filming for his upcoming project this year. With some free time on his hands, at present, he has been deeply engrossed in providing unwavering support to his cricket team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, throughout the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Now, during an interview with Knight Club’s ‘King Khan Rules’ on Star Sports, the actor provided insights into his plans for returning to the shooting schedule this year.
SRK went on to reveal that in the previous year, he had three movie releases, all of which were super hits, ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki,’ which demanded significant physical and mental attention. Considering the rigorous demands of these roles, he made the decision to take a break and concentrate on his role as the owner of KKR.
He further expressed, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I don’t shoot my next till August or June, we plan in June. It makes me happy to be here).”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, if reports are to be believed, King Khan will portray a Don in his film, opposite his daughter, Suhana Khan. Additionally, it’s stated that the project is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, allegedly titled ‘King.’ The film is said to be co-produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. While earlier reports indicated that filming for ‘King’ is set to commence in June, spanning five months, with plans for a premiere in the latter part of 2025, neither the actors nor the filmmakers have officially confirmed the project yet.