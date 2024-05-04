Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Took A Break From Filming After 3 Big Releases In 2023, Confirms His Next Shoot Date

Meanwhile, on the professional front, if reports are to be believed, King Khan will portray a Don in his film, opposite his daughter, Suhana Khan. Additionally, it’s stated that the project is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, allegedly titled ‘King.’ The film is said to be co-produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. While earlier reports indicated that filming for ‘King’ is set to commence in June, spanning five months, with plans for a premiere in the latter part of 2025, neither the actors nor the filmmakers have officially confirmed the project yet.