Watch: Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Jamie Dornan To Announce Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix is back with their yearly global fan event Tudum that is an occasion to announce the mix of exclusive content and reveals first look and much more of the forthcoming shows, films on a virtual stage. The streaming platform, on Wednesday, announced the event with a trailer on social media, featuring fan favourite stars from their hit Netflix shows from around the world including Gal Gadot, Lily Collins, Gaten Matarazzo, Chris Hemsworth and Lee Jung Jae among many others.

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt who appeared in Netflix’s 'Darlings', Rajkummar Rao from 'HIT –The First Case' and Adarsh Gourav from 'The White Tiger' were among the actors to represent India. The fan event will be held on September 24 across the globe.

This year’s Tudum event will unfold new and exciting updates about fan favourite shows like 'Bridgerton', 'The Crown', 'Stranger Things', 'Money Heist', 'Emily in Paris, The Witcher', 'Alice In Borderland', 'Manifest;, 'Glitch', 'Heartstopper Lupin', 'Squid Game', 'You', 'Never Have I Ever', 'Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area', 'Dead To Me', 'Elite', '1899' and 'Berlin' among many more shows.

Among movies, Netflix's 'Extraction 2', 'Enola Homes 2', 'Heart Of Stone', 'Your Place Or Mine', 'Beyond the Universe', '20th Century Girl 'and 'Slumberland' among more will be a part as well. It will also include several Indian shows and movies, such as Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film 'Qala' alongside Tripti Dimri, 'Monica, O My Darling', 'Guns & Gulaabs', 'Khufiya' and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

Last month, Netflix clicked 25 years of its incorporation and celebrated its launch anniversary with their Films Day.